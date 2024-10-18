JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Vistra (VST) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2024, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Vistra (NYSE:VST) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.75% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Vistra is $118.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $143.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.75% from its latest reported closing price of $127.27 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vistra is 15,184MM, an increase of 7.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,872 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vistra. This is an increase of 431 owner(s) or 29.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VST is 0.46%, an increase of 13.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.97% to 366,693K shares. The put/call ratio of VST is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,999K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,261K shares , representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VST by 17.25% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 10,464K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,203K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VST by 66.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,383K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,367K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,278K shares , representing an increase of 24.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VST by 18.98% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 7,522K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,769K shares , representing an increase of 23.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VST by 102.50% over the last quarter.

Vistra Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vistra Energy Corporation is a leading, Fortune 275 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. and markets in Canada and Japan, as well. Serving nearly 4.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is one of the largest competitive residential electricity providers in the country and offers over 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 39,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, the company is a large purchaser of wind power. The company is currently constructing a 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, the largest of its kind in the world.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.