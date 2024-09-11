JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Viking Therapeutics (LSE:0VQA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 11, 2024, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Viking Therapeutics (LSE:0VQA) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 761 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viking Therapeutics. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 12.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0VQA is 0.28%, an increase of 17.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.27% to 90,346K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 3,688K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,342K shares , representing an increase of 9.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VQA by 14.49% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,472K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,064K shares , representing an increase of 69.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0VQA by 123.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,319K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,029K shares , representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VQA by 31.12% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,632K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,227K shares , representing an increase of 53.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0VQA by 45.47% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,393K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,501K shares , representing a decrease of 4.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0VQA by 32.52% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.