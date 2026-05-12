JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Versant Media Group (VSNT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2026, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Versant Media Group (NasdaqGS:VSNT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.25% Downside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Versant Media Group is $41.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $54.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.25% from its latest reported closing price of $41.31 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Versant Media Group is 6,464MM, a decrease of 3.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 490 funds or institutions reporting positions in Versant Media Group. This is an increase of 471 owner(s) or 2,478.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSNT is 0.04%, an increase of 1,349.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4,791.84% to 34,935K shares. The put/call ratio of VSNT is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 8,860K shares.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 6,450K shares.

Ranmore Fund Management holds 1,695K shares.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,242K shares.

Russell Investments Group holds 979K shares.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.