JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Valaris (VAL) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Valaris (NYSE:VAL) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.31% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Valaris is $70.58/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 57.31% from its latest reported closing price of $44.87 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Valaris is 2,397MM, an increase of 5.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valaris. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 6.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VAL is 0.47%, an increase of 20.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.68% to 79,507K shares. The put/call ratio of VAL is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 5,173K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,817K shares , representing a decrease of 12.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 62.99% over the last quarter.

Oak Hill Advisors holds 4,789K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Exor Capital LLP holds 3,550K shares representing 4.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,041K shares , representing an increase of 14.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 25.02% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,083K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,937K shares , representing an increase of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 26.52% over the last quarter.

Condire Management holds 1,953K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,429K shares , representing an increase of 26.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VAL by 4.82% over the last quarter.

Valaris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services. The Company owns, operates, and manages rig fleets and provides drilling services. Valaris serves customers worldwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.