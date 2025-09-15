JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Timken (TKR) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Timken (NYSE:TKR) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.25% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Timken is $85.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 10.25% from its latest reported closing price of $77.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Timken is 4,936MM, an increase of 9.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.70.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 916 funds or institutions reporting positions in Timken. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKR is 0.22%, an increase of 4.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.70% to 81,953K shares. The put/call ratio of TKR is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 3,845K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,390K shares , representing an increase of 11.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 1.39% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,074K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,080K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 5.14% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 2,026K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,378K shares , representing an increase of 31.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 39.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,024K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,994K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 8.59% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,887K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,842K shares , representing an increase of 2.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TKR by 34.82% over the last quarter.

