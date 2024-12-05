JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Talos Energy (TALO) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 5, 2024, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.07% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Talos Energy is $16.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 53.07% from its latest reported closing price of $10.62 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Talos Energy is 1,995MM, an increase of 6.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talos Energy. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 3.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TALO is 0.24%, an increase of 37.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.67% to 167,478K shares. The put/call ratio of TALO is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Credit holds 14,672K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sourcerock Group holds 9,220K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,667K shares , representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 3.45% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,928K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,109K shares , representing a decrease of 27.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 40.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,327K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,861K shares , representing a decrease of 12.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 28.78% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 4,000K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,400K shares , representing an increase of 15.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TALO by 3.42% over the last quarter.

Talos Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Talos Energy is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing cash flows and long-term value through its operations, currently in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As one of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico's largest public independent producers, Talos Energy leverages decades of geology, geophysics and offshore operations expertise towards the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. Its activities in offshore Mexico provide high impact exploration opportunities in an oil rich emerging basin.

