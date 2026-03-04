JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of SPX Technologies (SPXC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2026, JP Morgan initiated coverage of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.14% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for SPX Technologies is $239.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $198.36 to a high of $294.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.14% from its latest reported closing price of $219.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SPX Technologies is 1,821MM, a decrease of 19.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 586 funds or institutions reporting positions in SPX Technologies. This is an decrease of 285 owner(s) or 32.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPXC is 0.21%, an increase of 33.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.87% to 48,543K shares. The put/call ratio of SPXC is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,733K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,879K shares , representing a decrease of 8.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 2.75% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,537K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Capital World Investors holds 1,357K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,214K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares , representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 41.70% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,176K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,092K shares , representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPXC by 40.82% over the last quarter.

