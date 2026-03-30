JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Sanmina (SANM) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 30, 2026, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Sanmina (NasdaqGS:SANM) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.04% Upside

As of March 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Sanmina is $210.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $196.95 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 61.04% from its latest reported closing price of $130.90 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Sanmina is 11,554MM, an increase of 24.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 463 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanmina. This is an decrease of 303 owner(s) or 39.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SANM is 0.32%, an increase of 32.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.22% to 54,464K shares. The put/call ratio of SANM is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 2,667K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,186K shares , representing an increase of 18.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SANM by 65.51% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,629K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,570K shares , representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SANM by 30.27% over the last quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices holds 1,151K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company.

Earnest Partners holds 866K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares , representing a decrease of 13.56%.

Bank Of America holds 825K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 833K shares , representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SANM by 31.94% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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