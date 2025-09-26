JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Rollins (ROL) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Rollins (NYSE:ROL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.01% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rollins is $61.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 9.01% from its latest reported closing price of $56.44 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rollins is 3,207MM, a decrease of 10.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,430 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rollins. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ROL is 0.21%, an increase of 4.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.63% to 298,688K shares. The put/call ratio of ROL is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 10,111K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,244K shares , representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 30.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,380K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,947K shares , representing an increase of 4.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 2.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,355K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,189K shares , representing an increase of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 5.15% over the last quarter.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 8,624K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,392K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 5.73% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,979K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,799K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ROL by 5.08% over the last quarter.

