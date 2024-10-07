JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Primoris Services (PRIM) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.08% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Primoris Services is $62.73/share. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.08% from its latest reported closing price of $59.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Primoris Services is 5,663MM, a decrease of 5.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primoris Services. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 14.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRIM is 0.28%, an increase of 1.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.35% to 61,152K shares. The put/call ratio of PRIM is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 2,688K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,954K shares , representing a decrease of 9.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 82.69% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,603K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,536K shares , representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 89.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,593K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,542K shares , representing an increase of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 17.73% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,573K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,976K shares , representing a decrease of 25.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 12.41% over the last quarter.

Van Berkom & Associates holds 1,383K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,780K shares , representing a decrease of 28.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRIM by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Primoris Services Background Information

Founded in 1960, Primoris is one of the leading providers of specialty contracting services operating throughout the United States and Canada. Primoris provides a wide range of specialty construction services, fabrication, maintenance and engineering services to a diversified and well-tenured blue-chip client base.

