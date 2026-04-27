JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Powell Industries (POWL) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2026, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Powell Industries (NasdaqGS:POWL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.51% Downside

As of April 16, 2026, the average one-year price target for Powell Industries is $163.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.68 to a high of $227.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 35.51% from its latest reported closing price of $252.76 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Powell Industries is 621MM, a decrease of 44.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Powell Industries. This is an decrease of 271 owner(s) or 37.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POWL is 0.25%, an increase of 7.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 34.70% to 9,666K shares. The put/call ratio of POWL is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Trust Advisors holds 526K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 615K shares , representing a decrease of 16.92%.

Voss Capital holds 350K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares , representing an increase of 15.71%.

Fisher Asset Management holds 317K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares , representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWL by 4.13% over the last quarter.

GW&K Investment Management holds 255K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 239K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POWL by 1.40% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.