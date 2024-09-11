JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 10, 2024, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Phibro Animal Health (NasdaqGM:PAHC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.05% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Phibro Animal Health is $13.77/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 34.05% from its latest reported closing price of $20.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Phibro Animal Health is 1,071MM, an increase of 5.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Phibro Animal Health. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAHC is 0.06%, an increase of 13.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.68% to 22,386K shares. The put/call ratio of PAHC is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 2,406K shares representing 11.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,377K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 46.54% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 1,837K shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,968K shares , representing a decrease of 7.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 22.31% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,316K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,400K shares , representing a decrease of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 26.54% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 718K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares , representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAHC by 21.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 570K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Phibro Animal Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources.

