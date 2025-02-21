JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of OSI Systems (OSIS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 21, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of OSI Systems (NasdaqGS:OSIS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.08% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for OSI Systems is $225.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.08% from its latest reported closing price of $214.37 / share.

The projected annual revenue for OSI Systems is 1,369MM, a decrease of 17.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 637 funds or institutions reporting positions in OSI Systems. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 6.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSIS is 0.19%, an increase of 3.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.85% to 23,616K shares. The put/call ratio of OSIS is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,231K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,209K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 58.67% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,011K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,014K shares , representing a decrease of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 1.21% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 750K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 581K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 526K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OSIS by 3.88% over the last quarter.

OSI Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets.

