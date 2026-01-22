JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Orion Group Holdings (ORN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 22, 2026, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Orion Group Holdings (NYSE:ORN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.23% Downside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Orion Group Holdings is $12.37/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.23% from its latest reported closing price of $12.65 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Orion Group Holdings is 776MM, a decrease of 7.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orion Group Holdings. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ORN is 0.09%, an increase of 18.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.52% to 39,745K shares. The put/call ratio of ORN is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brandes Investment Partners holds 4,954K shares representing 12.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,325K shares , representing an increase of 12.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORN by 28.82% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,227K shares representing 5.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,421K shares , representing an increase of 36.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORN by 47.76% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,704K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,668K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ORN by 8.97% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,271K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 708K shares , representing an increase of 44.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ORN by 52.49% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,164K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.