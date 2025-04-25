JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of OPKO Health (OPK) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of OPKO Health (NasdaqGS:OPK) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 178.87% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for OPKO Health is $4.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents an increase of 178.87% from its latest reported closing price of $1.46 / share.

The projected annual revenue for OPKO Health is 1,088MM, an increase of 52.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 391 funds or institutions reporting positions in OPKO Health. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPK is 0.16%, an increase of 4.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.21% to 220,791K shares. The put/call ratio of OPK is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 48,707K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 8,818K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,495K shares , representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 1.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,780K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,853K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,385K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,375K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 5.47% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,953K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,993K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPK by 4.17% over the last quarter.

Opko Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Opko Health Inc. is a multinational biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company that seeks to establish industry-leading positions in large, rapidly growing markets by leveraging its discovery, development, and commercialization expertise and novel and proprietary technologies.

