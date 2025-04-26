JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of OPKO Health (LSE:0KCS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of OPKO Health (LSE:0KCS) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in OPKO Health. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KCS is 0.16%, an increase of 4.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.73% to 220,835K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rubric Capital Management holds 48,707K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 8,818K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,495K shares , representing an increase of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KCS by 1.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,780K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,853K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KCS by 3.58% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,385K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,375K shares , representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KCS by 5.47% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,953K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,993K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KCS by 4.17% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.