JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of OGE Energy (OGE) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2026, JP Morgan initiated coverage of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.85% Upside

As of February 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for OGE Energy is $47.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $39.50 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents an increase of 3.85% from its latest reported closing price of $46.13 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for OGE Energy is 3,501MM, an increase of 7.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 698 funds or institutions reporting positions in OGE Energy. This is an decrease of 317 owner(s) or 31.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OGE is 0.15%, an increase of 28.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.99% to 171,030K shares. The put/call ratio of OGE is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clearbridge Investments holds 6,241K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,761K shares , representing an increase of 7.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 2.06% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 6,143K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,279K shares , representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 8.95% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 4,191K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,285K shares , representing a decrease of 2.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 6.02% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,826K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,621K shares , representing an increase of 5.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OGE by 5.68% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,788K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.