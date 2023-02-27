JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Zillow Group (ZG) with Overweight Recommendation

On February 27, 2023, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Zillow Group with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.18% Upside

As of February 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zillow Group is $40.98. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 1.18% from its latest reported closing price of $40.50.

The projected annual revenue for Zillow Group is $1,905MM, a decrease of 2.71%. The projected annual EPS is $1.18.

What are large shareholders doing?

Caledonia Investments Pty holds 36,394K shares representing 15.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,797K shares, representing an increase of 56.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 134.86% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 13,741K shares representing 5.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,986K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 99.90% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,355K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,715K shares, representing an increase of 63.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 170.31% over the last quarter.

Consolidated Press International Holdings holds 7,073K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company.

Citigroup holds 6,814K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,779K shares, representing an increase of 44.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZG by 125.84% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 852 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zillow Group. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZG is 0.33%, an increase of 14.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.08% to 180,156K shares. The put/call ratio of ZG is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

Zillow Group Background Information

Zillow Group, Inc. is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most-visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow Offers® buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans™, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. Zillow recently launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions. Zillow Group's brands, affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®; Zillow Offers®; Zillow Premier Agent®; Zillow Home Loans™; Zillow Closing Services™; Zillow Homes, Inc.; Trulia®; Out East®; StreetEasy® and HotPads®.

