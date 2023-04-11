JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Upstart Holdings (UPST) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.04% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Upstart Holdings is $12.19. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $19.88. The average price target represents a decrease of 29.04% from its latest reported closing price of $17.18.

The projected annual revenue for Upstart Holdings is $748MM, a decrease of 12.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.13.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 79K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing a decrease of 5.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 40.55% over the last quarter.

AFDDX - Yorktown Capital Income Fund Class L Shares holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

American International Group holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 99.94% over the last quarter.

FMDGX - Fidelity Mid Cap Growth Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPST by 38.95% over the last quarter.

DFAU - Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 489 funds or institutions reporting positions in Upstart Holdings. This is a decrease of 76 owner(s) or 13.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPST is 0.05%, a decrease of 33.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.50% to 32,053K shares. The put/call ratio of UPST is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

Upstart Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Upstart is a leading AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. By leveraging Upstart's AI platform, Upstart- powered banks can have higher approval rates and lower loss rates, while simultaneously delivering the exceptional digital-first lending experience their customers demand. More than two-thirds of Upstart loans are approved instantly and are fully automated. Upstart was founded by ex-Googlers in 2012 and is based in San Mateo, California and Columbus, Ohio.

