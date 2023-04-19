JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B (UHS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B (NYSE:UHS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.41% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B is $144.20. The forecasts range from a low of $125.24 to a high of $175.35. The average price target represents an increase of 5.41% from its latest reported closing price of $136.80.

The projected annual revenue for Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B is $14,095MM, an increase of 5.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.93.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Securian Funds Trust - SFT Index 500 Fund Class 1 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HWMIX - Hotchkis & Wiley Mid-Cap Value Fund Class I holds 76K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing a decrease of 10.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 19.31% over the last quarter.

Advisor Partners Ii holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

IYY - iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 21.19% over the last quarter.

Apollon Wealth Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 176.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHS by 50.30% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1010 funds or institutions reporting positions in Universal Health Services, Inc. - Class B. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UHS is 0.21%, a decrease of 0.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.14% to 74,740K shares. The put/call ratio of UHS is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

Universal Health Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Universal Health Services, Inc. is one of the nation's largest hospital companies, operating, through its subsidiaries, behavioral health facilities, acute care hospitals, and ambulatory centers throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.

