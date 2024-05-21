JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (GPCR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2024, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGM:GPCR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 129.49% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 82.11. The forecasts range from a low of 58.58 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 129.49% from its latest reported closing price of 35.78.

The projected annual revenue for Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Structure Therapeutics Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 14.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPCR is 0.28%, an increase of 24.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.28% to 52,650K shares. The put/call ratio of GPCR is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,828K shares representing 12.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,372K shares , representing an increase of 24.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 81.07% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,490K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,599K shares , representing a decrease of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 16.68% over the last quarter.

VGHCX - Vanguard Health Care Fund Investor Shares holds 2,411K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,369K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company.

Federated Hermes holds 2,257K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares , representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GPCR by 46.65% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.