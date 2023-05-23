JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Steel Dynamics (STLD) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.05% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Steel Dynamics is 117.65. The forecasts range from a low of 67.67 to a high of $151.45. The average price target represents an increase of 21.05% from its latest reported closing price of 97.19.

The projected annual revenue for Steel Dynamics is 17,362MM, a decrease of 19.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.01.

Steel Dynamics Declares $0.42 Dividend

On May 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share ($1.70 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.42 per share.

At the current share price of $97.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.75%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.35%, the lowest has been 1.10%, and the highest has been 5.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.89 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.70%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1616 funds or institutions reporting positions in Steel Dynamics. This is an increase of 200 owner(s) or 14.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STLD is 0.31%, a decrease of 8.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.78% to 162,431K shares. The put/call ratio of STLD is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,065K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,178K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 24.40% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,297K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,405K shares, representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 24.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,074K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,182K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 4.34% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,852K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company.

Royal London Asset Management holds 3,266K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,229K shares, representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STLD by 4.56% over the last quarter.

Steel Dynamics Background Information

Steel Dynamics is one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers in the United States, based on estimated annual steelmaking and metals recycling capability, with facilities located throughout the United States, and in Mexico. Steel Dynamics produces steel products, including hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, structural steel beams and shapes, rail, engineered special-bar-quality steel, cold finished steel, merchant bar products, specialty steel sections and steel joists and deck. In addition, the company produces liquid pig iron and processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap.

