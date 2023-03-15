JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) with Overweight Recommendation

On March 15, 2023, JP Morgan initiated coverage of SS&C Technologies Holdings with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.78% Upside

As of March 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for SS&C Technologies Holdings is $69.03. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $81.90. The average price target represents an increase of 25.78% from its latest reported closing price of $54.88.

The projected annual revenue for SS&C Technologies Holdings is $5,583MM, an increase of 5.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.09.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Declares $0.20 Dividend

On February 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023 received the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $54.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.46%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.90%, the lowest has been 0.50%, and the highest has been 1.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.97 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 14,974K shares representing 5.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,903K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 63.41% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 12,636K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,689K shares, representing an increase of 15.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 14.81% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 8,676K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 8,453K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,695K shares, representing an increase of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 99.96% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 7,609K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,503K shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 4.76% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1051 funds or institutions reporting positions in SS&C Technologies Holdings. This is a decrease of 31 owner(s) or 2.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSNC is 0.39%, an increase of 0.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.38% to 255,220K shares. The put/call ratio of SSNC is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Background Information

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the Unancial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has o ces around the world. Some 18,000 Enancial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market rms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

