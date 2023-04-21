JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.25% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Seres Therapeutics is $11.22. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 77.25% from its latest reported closing price of $6.33.

The projected annual revenue for Seres Therapeutics is $156MM, an increase of 2,085.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 7.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCRB by 23.50% over the last quarter.

Virtus ETF Advisers holds 23K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing a decrease of 71.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCRB by 33.08% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 42K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 49.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCRB by 10.71% over the last quarter.

Walleye Trading holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citigroup holds 143K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing a decrease of 33.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCRB by 27.44% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 280 funds or institutions reporting positions in Seres Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCRB is 0.07%, a decrease of 21.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.15% to 112,188K shares. The put/call ratio of MCRB is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

Seres Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., is a leading microbiome therapeutics platform company developing a novel class of multifunctional bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. Seres' SER-109 program achieved the first-ever positive pivotal clinical results for a targeted microbiome drug candidate and has obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. The SER-109 program is being advanced for the treatment of recurrent C. difficile infection and has potential to become a first-in-class FDA-approved microbiome therapeutic. Seres' SER-287 program has obtained Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA and is being evaluated in a Phase 2b study in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Seres is evaluating SER-301 in a Phase 1b study in patients with ulcerative colitis, and SER-155 to prevent mortality due to gastrointestinal infections, bacteremia and graft versus host disease.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

