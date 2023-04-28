JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.79% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Royal Caribbean Group is 80.03. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.79% from its latest reported closing price of 61.66.

The projected annual revenue for Royal Caribbean Group is 12,882MM, an increase of 45.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Caribbean Group. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCL is 0.14%, an increase of 23.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.60% to 246,609K shares. The put/call ratio of RCL is 2.94, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 29,042K shares representing 11.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,753K shares, representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 17.04% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 27,990K shares representing 10.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,950K shares, representing an increase of 18.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 46.32% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 19,970K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,055K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 18.89% over the last quarter.

AIVSX - INVESTMENT CO OF AMERICA holds 15,589K shares representing 6.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,267K shares, representing an increase of 21.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 51.33% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 6,706K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,776K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCL by 22.12% over the last quarter.

Royal Caribbean Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., doing business as Royal Caribbean Group, is a cruise vacation company that owns four global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea. Royal Caribbean Group is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, our brands operate 61 ships with an additional 15 on order as of December 21, 2020.

