JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Redfin (RDFN) with Neutral Recommendation

On February 27, 2023, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Redfin with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.30% Downside

As of February 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Redfin is $4.70. The forecasts range from a low of $2.27 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents a decrease of 38.30% from its latest reported closing price of $7.61.

The projected annual revenue for Redfin is $1,156MM, a decrease of 49.40%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.63.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bares Capital Management holds 19,884K shares representing 18.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 9,758K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,961K shares, representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDFN by 28.12% over the last quarter.

VWUSX - Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 4,449K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,019K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,039K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDFN by 33.75% over the last quarter.

Durable Capital Partners holds 3,449K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,708K shares, representing a decrease of 94.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RDFN by 64.69% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Redfin. This is a decrease of 27 owner(s) or 6.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RDFN is 0.06%, a decrease of 13.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.37% to 98,091K shares. The put/call ratio of RDFN is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

Redfin Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Redfin is a technology-powered real estate broker, instant home-buyer (iBuyer), lender, title insurer, and renovations company. The Company sells homes for more money and charge half the fee. It also runs the country's #1 real-estate brokerage site. Its home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and its lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have its renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Since launching in 2006, Redfin has saved customers nearly $1 billion in commissions. It serves more than 95 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,100 people.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.