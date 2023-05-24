JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Precigen (PGEN) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2023, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 561.18% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Precigen is 9.26. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 561.18% from its latest reported closing price of 1.40.

The projected annual revenue for Precigen is 25MM, an increase of 8.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 292 funds or institutions reporting positions in Precigen. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PGEN is 0.02%, a decrease of 93.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 52.00% to 64,098K shares. The put/call ratio of PGEN is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Miller Value Partners holds 9,504K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Iridian Asset Management holds 3,569K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,880K shares, representing an increase of 19.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGEN by 28.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,901K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,638K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,892K shares, representing an increase of 28.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGEN by 10.01% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,363K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,263K shares, representing an increase of 4.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PGEN by 32.18% over the last quarter.

Precigen Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Precigen is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in its core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The Company's technologies enable to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated unique therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization.

Key filings for this company:

