JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Post Holdings (POST) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.31% Upside

As of October 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Post Holdings is 107.74. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 35.31% from its latest reported closing price of 79.62.

The projected annual revenue for Post Holdings is 6,352MM, a decrease of 4.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 781 funds or institutions reporting positions in Post Holdings. This is a decrease of 41 owner(s) or 4.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POST is 0.23%, a decrease of 12.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.80% to 63,098K shares. The put/call ratio of POST is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Route One Investment Company holds 5,174K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,077K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 6.63% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 3,011K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,956K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 5.30% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,921K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,833K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 11.35% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,275K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,273K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 8.32% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 2,216K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,326K shares, representing a decrease of 4.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 10.04% over the last quarter.

Post Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition food categories. Through its Post Consumer Brands business, Post is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category offering a broad portfolio including recognized brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats®, Pebbles™, Great Grains® and Malt-O-Meal® bag cereal. Post also is a leader in the United Kingdom ready-to-eat cereal category with the iconic Weetabix® brand. As a leader in refrigerated foods, Post delivers innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato products to the foodservice channel and the retail refrigerated side dish category, offering side dish, egg, cheese and sausage products through the Bob Evans®, Simply Potatoes® and Crystal Farms® brands. Post’s publicly-traded subsidiary BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category through its primary brands of Premier Protein®, Dymatize® and PowerBar®. Post participates in the private brand food category through its investment with third parties in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc., a leading, private brand centric, consumer products holding company.

