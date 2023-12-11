JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Lithium Americas Corp (LAC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2023, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 107.69% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lithium Americas Corp is 13.77. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $17.32. The average price target represents an increase of 107.69% from its latest reported closing price of 6.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lithium Americas Corp is 310MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lithium Americas Corp. This is a decrease of 37 owner(s) or 12.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAC is 0.47%, an increase of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.11% to 45,803K shares. The put/call ratio of LAC is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

General Motors Holdings holds 15,002K shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIFTHDELTA holds 4,934K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,806K shares, representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 16.79% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,884K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,879K shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 64.52% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,664K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,650K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 14.94% over the last quarter.

LIT - Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF holds 1,369K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,186K shares, representing an increase of 13.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAC by 8.47% over the last quarter.

Lithium Americas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lithium Americas is a development-stage company with projects in Jujuy, Argentina and Nevada, United States.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.