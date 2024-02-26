JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Leonardo DRS (DRS) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Leonardo DRS (NasdaqGS:DRS) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.47% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Leonardo DRS is 22.85. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 7.47% from its latest reported closing price of 21.26.

The projected annual revenue for Leonardo DRS is 2,996MM, an increase of 10.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.84.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 355 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leonardo DRS. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 19.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRS is 0.22%, an increase of 17.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.94% to 87,166K shares. The put/call ratio of DRS is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,756K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company.

Alliancebernstein holds 4,713K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares, representing an increase of 98.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRS by 8,072.66% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 3,332K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,246K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRS by 14.78% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,986K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,132K shares, representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DRS by 20.63% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,863K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares, representing an increase of 97.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRS by 4,665.28% over the last quarter.

