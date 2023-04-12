JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of LendingClub (LC) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, JP Morgan initiated coverage of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 69.15% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for LendingClub is $12.09. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 69.15% from its latest reported closing price of $7.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for LendingClub is $1,323MM, an increase of 4.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - PD Small-Cap Value Index Portfolio Class P holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LC by 24.72% over the last quarter.

AVUV - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF holds 260K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 76K shares, representing an increase of 70.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LC by 103.48% over the last quarter.

FZIPX - Fidelity ZERO Extended Market Index Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LC by 12.92% over the last quarter.

Credit Suisse holds 132K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing an increase of 18.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LC by 80.35% over the last quarter.

Squarepoint Ops holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 439 funds or institutions reporting positions in LendingClub. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LC is 0.18%, a decrease of 13.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.36% to 96,852K shares. The put/call ratio of LC is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

LendingClub Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

LendingClub Corporation is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. It is the first digital marketplace bank in the US. Members can gain access to a broad range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform, designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Since 2007, more than 3 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals.

See all LendingClub regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.