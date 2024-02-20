JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Immunovant (IMVT) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 20, 2024, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Immunovant (NasdaqGS:IMVT) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.99% Upside

As of January 19, 2024, the average one-year price target for Immunovant is 51.24. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 37.99% from its latest reported closing price of 37.13.

The projected annual revenue for Immunovant is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 458 funds or institutions reporting positions in Immunovant. This is an increase of 73 owner(s) or 18.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMVT is 0.28%, a decrease of 15.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.22% to 74,811K shares. The put/call ratio of IMVT is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,667K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 2,407K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,911K shares, representing an increase of 20.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 115.09% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 2,382K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,172K shares, representing an increase of 8.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 162.75% over the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,328K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,815K shares, representing a decrease of 63.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 55.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,997K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,628K shares, representing an increase of 18.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMVT by 157.69% over the last quarter.

Immunovant Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Immunovant is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling normal lives for patients with autoimmune diseases. Immunovant is developing IMVT-1401, a novel, fully human anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody, as a subcutaneous injection for the treatment of autoimmune diseases mediated by pathogenic IgG antibodies.

