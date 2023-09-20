JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) - (FCNCA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2023, JP Morgan initiated coverage of First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) - (NASDAQ:FCNCA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.50% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) - is 1,779.05. The forecasts range from a low of 1,691.75 to a high of $1,916.25. The average price target represents an increase of 31.50% from its latest reported closing price of 1,352.88.

The projected annual revenue for First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) - is 4,699MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 99.19.

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) - Declares $0.75 Dividend

On July 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.75 per share.

At the current share price of $1,352.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.22%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 911 funds or institutions reporting positions in First Citizens Bancshares, Inc (NC) -. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 11.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCNCA is 0.42%, a decrease of 1.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.09% to 10,373K shares. The put/call ratio of FCNCA is 1.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harris Associates L P holds 519K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares, representing an increase of 36.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 105.42% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 353K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 477K shares, representing a decrease of 35.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 1.99% over the last quarter.

Egerton Capital (UK) LLP holds 330K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares, representing a decrease of 82.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 31.12% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 322K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares, representing an increase of 59.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 374.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 316K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 313K shares, representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCNCA by 22.60% over the last quarter.

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank is one of the largest family-controlled banks in the U.S., with offices in 19 states. Drawing from over a century of experience serving the needs of business customers, First Citizens focuses on developing long-term relationships and offers a comprehensive array of products and services to help small businesses manage their finances and grow. First Citizens Bank is a major subsidiary of First Citizens BancShares Inc., which has over $48 billion in assets.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.