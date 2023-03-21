JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Ferguson (FERG) with Overweight Recommendation

On March 20, 2023, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Ferguson with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.91% Upside

As of March 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ferguson is $144.12. The forecasts range from a low of $108.07 to a high of $200.55. The average price target represents an increase of 9.91% from its latest reported closing price of $131.13.

The projected annual revenue for Ferguson is $29,781MM, a decrease of 0.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $9.52.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Trian Fund Management holds 11,218K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 6,593K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,003K shares, representing a decrease of 6.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 61.59% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 6,466K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,421K shares, representing an increase of 16.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 99.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,374K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company.

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 6,279K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,480K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FERG by 13.69% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 525 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ferguson. This is an increase of 114 owner(s) or 27.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FERG is 0.70%, a decrease of 3.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.22% to 170,446K shares. The put/call ratio of FERG is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

Ferguson Plc. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ferguson plc (formerly Wolseley plc) is a British-American multinational plumbing and heating products distributor with its head office in Wokingham, England. Its brands include Ferguson Enterprises (in the United States).

