JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Expensify Inc - (EXFY) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2023, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Expensify Inc - (NASDAQ:EXFY) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.23% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Expensify Inc - is 7.29. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 91.23% from its latest reported closing price of 3.81.

The projected annual revenue for Expensify Inc - is 200MM, an increase of 21.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 192 funds or institutions reporting positions in Expensify Inc -. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 23.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXFY is 0.59%, a decrease of 20.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.48% to 38,054K shares. The put/call ratio of EXFY is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OpenView Management holds 10,044K shares representing 12.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Private Wealth holds 2,500K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,360K shares, representing a decrease of 34.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXFY by 5.43% over the last quarter.

Hall Kathryn A. holds 1,977K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 1,364K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares, representing a decrease of 7.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXFY by 18.63% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,284K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company.

Expensify Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Expensify is a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 10 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, and travel booking in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.

