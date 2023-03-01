JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Eve Holding (EVEX) with Overweight Recommendation

On March 1, 2023, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Eve Holding with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.51% Upside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eve Holding is $11.98. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $14.18. The average price target represents an increase of 119.51% from its latest reported closing price of $5.46.

The projected annual revenue for Eve Holding is $1MM. The projected annual EPS is -$0.34.

What are large shareholders doing?

Simplex Trading holds 49K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing a decrease of 30.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVEX by 75.69% over the last quarter.

Wellspring Financial Advisors holds 25K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Millennium Management holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 25.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVEX by 2.02% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 94.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVEX by 1,152.49% over the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eve Holding. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVEX is 0.00%, a decrease of 48.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.66% to 118K shares. The put/call ratio of EVEX is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

