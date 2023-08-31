JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Establishment Labs Holdings (ESTA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 31, 2023, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Establishment Labs Holdings (NASDAQ:ESTA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.59% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Establishment Labs Holdings is 102.00. The forecasts range from a low of 79.79 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 75.59% from its latest reported closing price of 58.09.

The projected annual revenue for Establishment Labs Holdings is 208MM, an increase of 17.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 178 funds or institutions reporting positions in Establishment Labs Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESTA is 1.07%, a decrease of 5.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.93% to 22,801K shares. The put/call ratio of ESTA is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JW Asset Management holds 3,192K shares representing 12.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,494K shares representing 9.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,389K shares, representing an increase of 4.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 3.33% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,843K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,872K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 25.85% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,470K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,482K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 93.33% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 966K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 866K shares, representing an increase of 10.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESTA by 21.67% over the last quarter.

Establishment Labs Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company focused on women's health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, by designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing an innovative portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants®, the centerpiece of the MotivaImagine® platform. Motiva Implants® are produced at our two manufacturing sites that are compliant with ISO13485:2016, FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program, and are currently commercially available in more than 80 countries through exclusive distributors or the Company's direct salesforce. In March 2018, Establishment Labs received approval for an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA and initiated the Motiva Implant® clinical trial in the United States in April 2018. In addition to Motiva Implants®, Establishment Labs' product and technologies portfolio includes the Divina® 3D Simulation System and other products and services.

