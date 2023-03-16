JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Enfusion Inc - (ENFN) with Neutral Recommendation

On March 15, 2023, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Enfusion Inc - with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.05% Upside

As of March 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enfusion Inc - is $12.14. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 11.05% from its latest reported closing price of $10.93.

The projected annual revenue for Enfusion Inc - is $194MM, an increase of 28.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.18.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

ICONIQ Capital holds 14,040K shares representing 19.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 6,028K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,490K shares, representing a decrease of 7.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENFN by 14.31% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 6,002K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,341K shares, representing an increase of 27.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENFN by 27.84% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 4,975K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 3,965K shares representing 5.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,334K shares, representing an increase of 41.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENFN by 57.25% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enfusion Inc -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENFN is 0.11%, a decrease of 6.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.31% to 50,594K shares. The put/call ratio of ENFN is 7.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

Enfusion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enfusion is a global, high-growth software-as-a-service, or SaaS, provider focused on transforming the investment management industry. Enfusion's solution is designed to eliminate technology and information barriers, empowering investment managers to confidently make and execute better-informed investment decisions in real time. Enfusion simplifies investment and operational workflows by unifying mission-critical systems and coalescing data into a single dataset resulting in a single source of truth. This allows stakeholders throughout the entire client organization to interact more effectively with one another across the investment management lifecycle. Designed for the cloud from inception, Enfusion provides a flexible and simplified end-to-end solution that allows investment managers to focus their time and resources on investment performance. This enables us to build long-term partnerships with its clients, offering a solution that is not only tailored to meet their business needs today, but has the depth and breadth of capability to support them as they grow or enter new markets or asset classes.

