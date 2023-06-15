JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Denbury Inc. - (DEN) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 15, 2023, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Denbury Inc. - (NYSE:DEN) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.05% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Denbury Inc. - is 111.83. The forecasts range from a low of 73.73 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.05% from its latest reported closing price of 88.02.

The projected annual revenue for Denbury Inc. - is 1,588MM, a decrease of 3.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 552 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denbury Inc. -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DEN is 0.50%, a decrease of 11.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.22% to 59,500K shares. The put/call ratio of DEN is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,854K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,912K shares, representing a decrease of 37.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEN by 29.93% over the last quarter.

Pentwater Capital Management holds 2,435K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares, representing an increase of 75.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEN by 127.22% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,049K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,534K shares, representing an increase of 25.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DEN by 22.52% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,993K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,991K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DEN by 45.36% over the last quarter.

Toms Capital Investment Management holds 1,898K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company.

Denbury Background Information

Denbury is an independent oil and natural gas company with operations focused in two key operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The Company's goal is to increase the value of its properties through a combination of exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices, with the most significant emphasis relating to CO2 enhanced oil recovery operations.

