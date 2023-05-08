JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Constellium N.V. (CSTM) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.22% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Constellium N.V. is 19.89. The forecasts range from a low of 18.18 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 33.22% from its latest reported closing price of 14.93.

The projected annual revenue for Constellium N.V. is 8,025MM, a decrease of 0.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellium N.V.. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSTM is 0.46%, an increase of 76.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.53% to 159,685K shares. The put/call ratio of CSTM is 1.36, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bpifrance holds 16,394K shares representing 11.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 14,605K shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,158K shares, representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 15.59% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 10,407K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,770K shares, representing an increase of 6.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 18.49% over the last quarter.

JSVAX - Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund Class T holds 7,977K shares representing 5.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,537K shares, representing an increase of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 17.48% over the last quarter.

Oberweis Asset Management holds 4,939K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,505K shares, representing a decrease of 11.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTM by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Constellium SE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Constellium is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.9 billion of revenue in 2019.

