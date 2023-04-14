JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (CCCS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, JP Morgan initiated coverage of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings (NYSE:CCCS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.83% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings is $12.01. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 34.83% from its latest reported closing price of $8.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings is $864MM, an increase of 10.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.31.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCEQRX - Equity Index Account Class R1 holds 87K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Prudential Growth Allocation Portfolio holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo Factor Enhanced Large Cap Portfolio holds 55K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 200K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Riverbridge Partners holds 4,024K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 8.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCCS is 0.47%, a decrease of 41.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.06% to 641,049K shares. The put/call ratio of CCCS is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders, and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce, and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people’s lives moving forward when it matters most.

See all CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.