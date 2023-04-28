JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Bluebird bio (BLUE) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.71% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bluebird bio is 6.83. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 85.71% from its latest reported closing price of 3.68.

The projected annual revenue for Bluebird bio is 68MM, an increase of 1,780.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bluebird bio. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLUE is 0.08%, an increase of 12.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.74% to 72,808K shares. The put/call ratio of BLUE is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 10,400K shares representing 9.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,637K shares, representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLUE by 9.04% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 4,636K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,336K shares, representing a decrease of 36.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLUE by 5.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,664K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,274K shares, representing an increase of 14.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLUE by 18.26% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,500K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,895K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,689K shares, representing an increase of 10.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLUE by 11.08% over the last quarter.

Bluebird bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

bluebird bio is pioneering gene therapy with purpose. From its Cambridge, Mass., headquarters, they're developing gene and cell therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer, with the goal that people facing potentially fatal conditions with limited treatment options can live their lives fully. Beyond their labs, the company is working to positively disrupt the healthcare system to create access, transparency and education so that gene therapy can become available to all those who can benefit.

