JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 5, 2024, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:AMPH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.49% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is 68.85. The forecasts range from a low of 63.63 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 47.49% from its latest reported closing price of 46.68.

The projected annual revenue for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is 581MM, a decrease of 9.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 616 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 7.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMPH is 0.22%, an increase of 13.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.52% to 39,125K shares. The put/call ratio of AMPH is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Federated Hermes holds 3,273K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,442K shares, representing a decrease of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 33.81% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,500K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,575K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 12.93% over the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 1,940K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,894K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 4.93% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,693K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,488K shares, representing an increase of 12.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 25.51% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,273K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,275K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMPH by 18.27% over the last quarter.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amphastar is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient products. Most of the Company's finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers.

