JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Altair Engineering (ALTR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2023, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Altair Engineering (NasdaqGS:ALTR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.23% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altair Engineering is 77.26. The forecasts range from a low of 64.64 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.23% from its latest reported closing price of 83.29.

The projected annual revenue for Altair Engineering is 620MM, an increase of 3.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 481 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altair Engineering. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALTR is 0.25%, a decrease of 3.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.27% to 67,245K shares. The put/call ratio of ALTR is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Matrix Capital Management Company holds 11,300K shares representing 13.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,174K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 13.88% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 3,571K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company.

Pictet Asset Management holds 3,516K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,684K shares, representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 63.55% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,410K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,369K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 9.20% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 2,131K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,993K shares, representing an increase of 6.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALTR by 1.98% over the last quarter.

Altair Engineering Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future.

