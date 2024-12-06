JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Noble (CPSE:NOBLE) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Noble (CPSE:NOBLE) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.71% Upside

As of December 2, 2024, the average one-year price target for Noble is 348,08 kr./share. The forecasts range from a low of 270,05 kr. to a high of 472,83 kr.. The average price target represents an increase of 49.71% from its latest reported closing price of 232,50 kr. / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Noble is 2,977MM, an increase of 12.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 692 funds or institutions reporting positions in Noble. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 12.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOBLE is 0.33%, an increase of 3.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.76% to 149,260K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 6,965K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,594K shares , representing a decrease of 9.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOBLE by 58.71% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 5,844K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,602K shares , representing an increase of 55.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOBLE by 65.04% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 4,970K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,818K shares , representing an increase of 23.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOBLE by 54.84% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 4,584K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,267K shares , representing an increase of 28.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOBLE by 7.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,233K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,581K shares , representing an increase of 15.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOBLE by 10.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.