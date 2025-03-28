JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Mereo BioPharma Group plc - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A9G) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 27, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Mereo BioPharma Group plc - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A9G) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 197.53% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Mereo BioPharma Group plc - Depositary Receipt () is 7.45 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 5.73 GBX to a high of 10.46 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 197.53% from its latest reported closing price of 2.50 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Mereo BioPharma Group plc - Depositary Receipt () is 6MM, an increase of 512.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mereo BioPharma Group plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 13.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A9G is 0.26%, an increase of 8.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.24% to 116,436K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 17,123K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,346K shares , representing an increase of 27.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A9G by 56.68% over the last quarter.

Rubric Capital Management holds 15,307K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 9,599K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,534K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A9G by 0.33% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 8,715K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,715K shares , representing a decrease of 11.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A9G by 24.34% over the last quarter.

Mangrove Partners holds 8,636K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,730K shares , representing a decrease of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A9G by 8.30% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.