JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of MDU Resources Group (MDU) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2026, JP Morgan initiated coverage of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.01% Upside

As of April 15, 2026, the average one-year price target for MDU Resources Group is $22.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 3.01% from its latest reported closing price of $21.95 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for MDU Resources Group is 4,956MM, an increase of 164.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 411 funds or institutions reporting positions in MDU Resources Group. This is an decrease of 351 owner(s) or 46.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDU is 0.07%, an increase of 52.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.89% to 194,683K shares. The put/call ratio of MDU is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 12,895K shares representing 6.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,128K shares , representing an increase of 29.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDU by 61.89% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 9,946K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278K shares , representing an increase of 87.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDU by 742.59% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 6,105K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136K shares , representing an increase of 81.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDU by 501.31% over the last quarter.

Sei Investments holds 5,324K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,038K shares , representing an increase of 80.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDU by 415.97% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 4,707K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,290K shares , representing a decrease of 12.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDU by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.