JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Jamf Holding (JAMF) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 6, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Jamf Holding (NasdaqGS:JAMF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 45.24% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Jamf Holding is $22.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 45.24% from its latest reported closing price of $15.45 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Jamf Holding is 831MM, an increase of 35.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jamf Holding. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JAMF is 0.28%, an increase of 1.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.21% to 131,334K shares. The put/call ratio of JAMF is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vista Equity Partners Management holds 45,359K shares representing 35.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dragoneer Investment Group holds 16,387K shares representing 12.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,004K shares representing 7.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,439K shares , representing an increase of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JAMF by 84.67% over the last quarter.

VEXPX - VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND Investor Shares holds 4,730K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 4,475K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JAMF Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise mobility management, shared device support, upgrades, and classroom control solutions for education, healthcare, retail, and hospitality sectors.

