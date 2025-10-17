JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of InvenTrust Properties (IVT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.93% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for InvenTrust Properties is $33.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 18.93% from its latest reported closing price of $27.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for InvenTrust Properties is 284MM, a decrease of 0.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 534 funds or institutions reporting positions in InvenTrust Properties. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IVT is 0.10%, an increase of 2.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 66,613K shares. The put/call ratio of IVT is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 4,672K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,462K shares , representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 7.97% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,878K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,895K shares , representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 2.53% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,500K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,277K shares , representing an increase of 8.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 8.60% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,366K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,624K shares , representing a decrease of 10.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 23.69% over the last quarter.

PRERX - Real Estate Securities Fund R-3 holds 2,126K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,096K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IVT by 2.86% over the last quarter.

