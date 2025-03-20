JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of International Paper (WBAG:IPCO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 20, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of International Paper (WBAG:IPCO) with a Overweight recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,734 funds or institutions reporting positions in International Paper. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 5.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPCO is 0.26%, an increase of 20.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.71% to 491,027K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 47,597K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,228K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPCO by 11.17% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 29,905K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,713K shares , representing an increase of 40.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPCO by 84.00% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 14,363K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,106K shares , representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPCO by 90.16% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 14,140K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,800K shares , representing an increase of 44.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPCO by 112.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,921K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,990K shares , representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPCO by 7.89% over the last quarter.

